Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Spring has sprung with these affordable and local events

Downtown Omaha, Nebraska Skyline
Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
The skyline of northeast downtown Omaha is seen on May 27, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Downtown Omaha, Nebraska Skyline
Posted at 5:15 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 06:15:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's officially spring! Time to celebrate with these affordable and local events happening this weekend.

2023 Spring Festival, An Arts and Crafts Affair
Mar. 24: 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.; Mar. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; Mar. 26: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Liberty First Credit Union Arena
7300 Q Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68127
Tickets: Adults $10, Seniors $9, Children Under 10 are Free. Paid admission is good all weekend.
Featuring hundreds of the nation's finest artists and crafters, food, drinks and family fun.
For more information visit: hpifestivals.com

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Mar. 24 through Mar. 26
Featuring showings of "Over the Hedge".

Mar. 24: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 25: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Mar. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 25: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Mar. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 25: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Locked Zoo
Mar. 25: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
3701 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68107
Admission: Members: Children (ages 3-11) - $12; Adults (ages 12+) - $18; Non-Members: Children (ages 3-11) - $16; Adults (ages 12+) - $22
Featuring a digital puzzle experience, players will work in small teams to solve clues and unlock the mystery of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
For more information visit: omahazoo.com

Adopt a dog and Pop-Up
Mar. 25: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Shadow Lake Towne Center
7902 Towne Center Parkway
Papillion, Nebraska 68046
FREE
Featuring 40+ vendors and 8+ dog rescues with adoptable dogs.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Westside High School 2023 Spring Craft Fair
Mar. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Westside High School
8701 Pacific Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $3
Featuring 130+ vendors, food, prizes, raffles, and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Postcard & Paper Show
Mar. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
3534 South 108th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68144
FREE
Featuring vintage postcards, ephemera, vintage photographs, and other collectibles.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Shoppin' and Hoppin'
Mar. 25: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Kros Strain Draft Works
1209 Millwork Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
FREE
Featuring 30+ local businesses.
For more information visit: facebook.com

2023 Meadows Egg Hunt
Mar. 26: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Egg Hunt Times:
Ages 1-3 Years: 1:15 PM
Ages 4-6 Years 1:45 PM
Ages 7-10 Years 2:15 PM
Meadows Community Center & Pool
13937 Meadow Ridge Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring an egg hunt, the easter bunny and snacks.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Bellevue Bazaar
Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bellevue Knight's Event Center
1020 Lincoln Road
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is $1
Featuring vendors, crafters, and makers of all types.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Spring Craft Show
Mar. 26: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Palace Event Center
33153 Highway 92
Treynor, Iowa 51575
FREE
Featuring arts and crafts.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Corporal Daegan Page Memorial Scoreboard Dedication
Mar. 26: 4:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Motto McLean Ice Arena
5015 South 45th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68117
FREE
Featuring refreshments and ice skating to follow.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings