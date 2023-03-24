Spring has sprung with these affordable and local events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's officially spring! Time to celebrate with these affordable and local events happening this weekend.

2023 Spring Festival, An Arts and Crafts Affair

Mar. 24: 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.; Mar. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; Mar. 26: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Liberty First Credit Union Arena

7300 Q Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68127

Tickets: Adults $10, Seniors $9, Children Under 10 are Free. Paid admission is good all weekend.

Featuring hundreds of the nation's finest artists and crafters, food, drinks and family fun.

For more information visit: hpifestivals.com

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Mar. 24 through Mar. 26

Featuring showings of "Over the Hedge".

Mar. 24: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 25: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Mar. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 25: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Mar. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 25: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Locked Zoo

Mar. 25: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

3701 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68107

Admission: Members: Children (ages 3-11) - $12; Adults (ages 12+) - $18; Non-Members: Children (ages 3-11) - $16; Adults (ages 12+) - $22

Featuring a digital puzzle experience, players will work in small teams to solve clues and unlock the mystery of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

For more information visit: omahazoo.com

Adopt a dog and Pop-Up

Mar. 25: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Shadow Lake Towne Center

7902 Towne Center Parkway

Papillion, Nebraska 68046

FREE

Featuring 40+ vendors and 8+ dog rescues with adoptable dogs.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Westside High School 2023 Spring Craft Fair

Mar. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Westside High School

8701 Pacific Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $3

Featuring 130+ vendors, food, prizes, raffles, and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Postcard & Paper Show

Mar. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

3534 South 108th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68144

FREE

Featuring vintage postcards, ephemera, vintage photographs, and other collectibles.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Shoppin' and Hoppin'

Mar. 25: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Kros Strain Draft Works

1209 Millwork Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

FREE

Featuring 30+ local businesses.

For more information visit: facebook.com

2023 Meadows Egg Hunt

Mar. 26: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Egg Hunt Times:

Ages 1-3 Years: 1:15 PM

Ages 4-6 Years 1:45 PM

Ages 7-10 Years 2:15 PM

Meadows Community Center & Pool

13937 Meadow Ridge Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring an egg hunt, the easter bunny and snacks.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Bellevue Bazaar

Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Bellevue Knight's Event Center

1020 Lincoln Road

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Admission is $1

Featuring vendors, crafters, and makers of all types.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Spring Craft Show

Mar. 26: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Palace Event Center

33153 Highway 92

Treynor, Iowa 51575

FREE

Featuring arts and crafts.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Corporal Daegan Page Memorial Scoreboard Dedication

Mar. 26: 4:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Motto McLean Ice Arena

5015 South 45th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68117

FREE

Featuring refreshments and ice skating to follow.

For more information visit: facebook.com

