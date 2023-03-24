Spring has sprung with these affordable and local events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's officially spring! Time to celebrate with these affordable and local events happening this weekend.
2023 Spring Festival, An Arts and Crafts Affair
Mar. 24: 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.; Mar. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; Mar. 26: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Liberty First Credit Union Arena
7300 Q Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68127
Tickets: Adults $10, Seniors $9, Children Under 10 are Free. Paid admission is good all weekend.
Featuring hundreds of the nation's finest artists and crafters, food, drinks and family fun.
For more information visit: hpifestivals.com
The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Mar. 24 through Mar. 26
Featuring showings of "Over the Hedge".
Mar. 24: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 25: 12:00 p.m.; Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
Mar. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 25: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
Mar. 24: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 25: 11:00 a.m.; Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118
Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com
Locked Zoo
Mar. 25: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
3701 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68107
Admission: Members: Children (ages 3-11) - $12; Adults (ages 12+) - $18; Non-Members: Children (ages 3-11) - $16; Adults (ages 12+) - $22
Featuring a digital puzzle experience, players will work in small teams to solve clues and unlock the mystery of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
For more information visit: omahazoo.com
Adopt a dog and Pop-Up
Mar. 25: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Shadow Lake Towne Center
7902 Towne Center Parkway
Papillion, Nebraska 68046
FREE
Featuring 40+ vendors and 8+ dog rescues with adoptable dogs.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Westside High School 2023 Spring Craft Fair
Mar. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Westside High School
8701 Pacific Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $3
Featuring 130+ vendors, food, prizes, raffles, and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Postcard & Paper Show
Mar. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
3534 South 108th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68144
FREE
Featuring vintage postcards, ephemera, vintage photographs, and other collectibles.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Shoppin' and Hoppin'
Mar. 25: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Kros Strain Draft Works
1209 Millwork Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
FREE
Featuring 30+ local businesses.
For more information visit: facebook.com
2023 Meadows Egg Hunt
Mar. 26: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Egg Hunt Times:
Ages 1-3 Years: 1:15 PM
Ages 4-6 Years 1:45 PM
Ages 7-10 Years 2:15 PM
Meadows Community Center & Pool
13937 Meadow Ridge Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring an egg hunt, the easter bunny and snacks.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Bellevue Bazaar
Mar. 26: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bellevue Knight's Event Center
1020 Lincoln Road
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is $1
Featuring vendors, crafters, and makers of all types.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Spring Craft Show
Mar. 26: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Palace Event Center
33153 Highway 92
Treynor, Iowa 51575
FREE
Featuring arts and crafts.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Corporal Daegan Page Memorial Scoreboard Dedication
Mar. 26: 4:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Motto McLean Ice Arena
5015 South 45th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68117
FREE
Featuring refreshments and ice skating to follow.
For more information visit: facebook.com
