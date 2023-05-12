Steelhouse Omaha holds ribbon cutting Friday morning: 'The building really is here for the community'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Steelhouse Omaha is something the city was missing, according to Joan Squires with Omaha Performing Arts.

"Most major cities have a similar sized venue and we did not," Squires said. "As a result, the touring bands were skipping this city."

The mid-sized music venue is bigger than the Orpheum Theater yet smaller than CHI Health Center Arena.

The 7-year project took 10 million piles of concrete and 1,000 tons of steel.

The result is a 3,000-seat venue that can be reconfigured to a standing room only if needed. There’s also a balcony club level, and outdoor terrace and patio areas.

Squires said the idea was to not only bring touring bands to the city, but she hopes Steelhouse Omaha is just as beneficial to local artists.

"We are here for everyone, not just one demographic the building really is here for the community," Squires said

A ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Friday. at Steelhouse Omaha, located at 11th and Dodge St. Rock band, The Killers will hold the venue's first concert at 8 p.m. Friday.

Other opening events are also scheduled for the weekend. Check them out on steelhouseomaha.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.