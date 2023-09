OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Stevie Nicks announced she will make a stop at the CHI Health Center on March 3, 2024.

Due to a successful 2023 tour, Stevie Nicks extended her live performances into 2024 with seven additional shows across the U.S.

General on sale for the 2024 dates will begin on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. local at livenation.com.

