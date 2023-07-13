Summer is in full swing with these free and affordable metro area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parades, festivals, and concerts — enjoy the outdoors with these local events happening this weekend!

Live on the Lawn with Finding Dixie

July 14: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: parks.cityofomaha.org

Friday Night Concert Series with Los Montunos

July 14: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

July 14: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Heartland Pride Parade

July 15: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Capitol District

Featuring lavish floats, showcasing dozens LGBTQIA+ friendly organizations and more.

For more information visit: heartlandpride.org

KMTV is proud to sponsor this event

John C. Fremont Days

July 14, 15, and 16

Fremont, Nebraska

Featuring food, games, a car show and activities.

For more information visit: johncfremontdays.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

July 15 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 16: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

FREE

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Nelson Produce Corn Festival

July 15: 9:00 a.m. - July 16: 5:00 p.m.

Nelson Produce Farm

10505 North 234th Street

Valley, Nebraska

Admission $20 at the gate and $15 bought online in advance.

Featuring games, food, and activities.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Lavender Stock

July 15 & 16 10-5 p.m.

FREE

The Loess Hills Lavender Farm

2278 Loess Hills Trail

Missouri Valley, Iowa

Learn more: Facebook

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

July 15: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Downtown Salsa Bachata Night at the Gene Leahy Mall

July 15: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring salsa, bachata, cha cha music and more to keep you dancing all night long.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Cover Girls

July 15: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

George Strait with the Dustin West Band

July 15, 7 PM

$5/person $10/Family

Davies Amphitheater

Glenwood Lake Park

Glenwood, Iowa

Daviesampthitheater.org

