Summer is in full swing with these free and affordable metro area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parades, festivals, and concerts — enjoy the outdoors with these local events happening this weekend!
Live on the Lawn with Finding Dixie
July 14: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: parks.cityofomaha.org
Friday Night Concert Series with Los Montunos
July 14: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
July 14: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Heartland Pride Parade
July 15: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Capitol District
Featuring lavish floats, showcasing dozens LGBTQIA+ friendly organizations and more.
For more information visit: heartlandpride.org
John C. Fremont Days
July 14, 15, and 16
Fremont, Nebraska
Featuring food, games, a car show and activities.
For more information visit: johncfremontdays.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
July 15 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 16: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
FREE
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Nelson Produce Corn Festival
July 15: 9:00 a.m. - July 16: 5:00 p.m.
Nelson Produce Farm
10505 North 234th Street
Valley, Nebraska
Admission $20 at the gate and $15 bought online in advance.
Featuring games, food, and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Lavender Stock
July 15 & 16 10-5 p.m.
FREE
The Loess Hills Lavender Farm
2278 Loess Hills Trail
Missouri Valley, Iowa
Learn more: Facebook
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
July 15: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Downtown Salsa Bachata Night at the Gene Leahy Mall
July 15: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring salsa, bachata, cha cha music and more to keep you dancing all night long.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Cover Girls
July 15: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
George Strait with the Dustin West Band
July 15, 7 PM
$5/person $10/Family
Davies Amphitheater
Glenwood Lake Park
Glenwood, Iowa
Daviesampthitheater.org
