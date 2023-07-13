Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Summer is in full swing with these free and affordable metro area events

Omaha Pride Parade
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Scenes from the 2022 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 17, 2022. Spectators came out to support the annual LGBTQ+ event which featured area organizations, local employees of national companies and other allies.<br/>
Omaha Pride Parade
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 14:56:40-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parades, festivals, and concerts — enjoy the outdoors with these local events happening this weekend!

Live on the Lawn with Finding Dixie
July 14: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: parks.cityofomaha.org

Friday Night Concert Series with Los Montunos
July 14: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out
July 14: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Heartland Pride Parade
July 15: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Capitol District
Featuring lavish floats, showcasing dozens LGBTQIA+ friendly organizations and more.
For more information visit: heartlandpride.org
KMTV is proud to sponsor this event

John C. Fremont Days
July 14, 15, and 16
Fremont, Nebraska
Featuring food, games, a car show and activities.
For more information visit: johncfremontdays.org

Omaha Farmer's Market
July 15 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 16: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
FREE
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Nelson Produce Corn Festival
July 15: 9:00 a.m. - July 16: 5:00 p.m.
Nelson Produce Farm
10505 North 234th Street
Valley, Nebraska
Admission $20 at the gate and $15 bought online in advance.
Featuring games, food, and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Lavender Stock
July 15 & 16 10-5 p.m.

FREE

The Loess Hills Lavender Farm

2278 Loess Hills Trail

Missouri Valley, Iowa

Learn more: Facebook

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
July 15: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Downtown Salsa Bachata Night at the Gene Leahy Mall
July 15: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring salsa, bachata, cha cha music and more to keep you dancing all night long.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Cover Girls
July 15: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

George Strait with the Dustin West Band
July 15, 7 PM
$5/person $10/Family
Davies Amphitheater
Glenwood Lake Park
Glenwood, Iowa
Daviesampthitheater.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings