Sunny days are ahead with these local and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From comic cons to farmer's markets find your source of entertainment with these events happening this weekend!
OCon Expo
July 21: 12:00 p.m. - July 23: 5:00 p.m.
Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets at theoconexpo.com
Featuring comics, cosplay, vendors, and special guests.
For more information visit: theoconexpo.com
Live on the Lawn with Taxi Driver
July 21: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Zorinsky Lake
3808 South 156th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: parks.cityofomaha.org
Friday Night Concert Series with Blues Agent
July 21: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Friday Night Flicks: Minions: The Rise of Gru
July 21: 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring movies and food.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
July 21: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
July 22 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 23: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
FREE
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Douglas County Fair
July 22: 9:00 a.m. - July 23: 6:00 p.m.
Liberty First Credit Union
7300 Q Street
Ralston, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring games, music, fair food, vendors and more.
For more information visit: douglascountyfair.org
Wild Plant Party
July 22: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Mulhall's
3615 North 120th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring plants, food and beverages.
For more information visit: mulhalls.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
July 22: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Omaha Water Lantern Festival
July 22: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Ticket prices vary; get yours here before they sell out.
Featuring music, food and lanterns.
For more information visit: waterlanternfestival.com
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.