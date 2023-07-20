Sunny days are ahead with these local and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From comic cons to farmer's markets find your source of entertainment with these events happening this weekend!

OCon Expo

July 21: 12:00 p.m. - July 23: 5:00 p.m.

Mid-America Center

1 Arena Way

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Ticket prices vary. Get your tickets at theoconexpo.com

Featuring comics, cosplay, vendors, and special guests.

For more information visit: theoconexpo.com

Live on the Lawn with Taxi Driver

July 21: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Zorinsky Lake

3808 South 156th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: parks.cityofomaha.org

Friday Night Concert Series with Blues Agent

July 21: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Friday Night Flicks: Minions: The Rise of Gru

July 21: 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring movies and food.

For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

July 21: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

July 22 24: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; July 23: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

FREE

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Douglas County Fair

July 22: 9:00 a.m. - July 23: 6:00 p.m.

Liberty First Credit Union

7300 Q Street

Ralston, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring games, music, fair food, vendors and more.

For more information visit: douglascountyfair.org

Wild Plant Party

July 22: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Mulhall's

3615 North 120th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring plants, food and beverages.

For more information visit: mulhalls.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

July 22: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Omaha Water Lantern Festival

July 22: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Ticket prices vary; get yours here before they sell out.

Featuring music, food and lanterns.

For more information visit: waterlanternfestival.com

