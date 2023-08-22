The Astro announces alternative venues for concerts and shows due to delays

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, The Astro, a new concert venue in La Vista announced that some concerts and shows will be held at alternative venues due to delays.

Read the press release below:

The Astro, a new indoor-outdoor multipurpose venue in La Vista (8302 City Centre Drive), has announced that some of its upcoming concerts and shows will be held at alternative venues due to unexpected delays.

“We’re all eager for The Astro to open as Nebraska’s ultimate indoor and outdoor live music destination. Big projects like this take time. Above all, we’re committed to making this a spectacular venue while taking care of our guests and musical acts,” said Marc Leibowitz, Co-Owner of 1% Productions, which manages bookings for The Astro in partnership with Mammoth, Inc.

“Some of the concerts have moved from indoors to the outdoor Astro Amphitheater. The venue will be open in time for our mid and late-September lineup of concerts. We are grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding. The community's support means a lot to us as we navigate this unexpected delay,” said Josh Hunt, Co-Owner of Mammoth, Inc.

The following live events will go on as scheduled at alternative locations:



I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone on August 30 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St, Ralston.

Here Come the Mummies on September 7 at The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha.

Beth Hart on September 16 at The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha.

Ancient Aliens on September 20 at The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha.

Casey Donahew on September 22 at The Astro Amphitheater, 8302 City Center Drive, La Vista.

The Gaslight Anthem on September 30 at The Astro Amphitheater, 8302 City Center Drive, La Vista.

All information regarding new locations and ticket details are below. The Astro will continue sharing updates via theastrotheater.com and on social media.

About The Astro

The Astro is a privately owned entertainment and music venue right in the heart of the Omaha metropolitan area at the La Vista City Centre. The 2,400-person, 52,000-square foot indoor theater, The Astro, connects to an outdoor grass amphitheater, The Astro Amphitheater, hosting 5,500 attendees and overlooking a 34-acre public park.

Ticketing Details

I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone on August 30 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St, Ralston

Rick Springfield on August 30th has been moved to Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, NE. All current ticket holders will receive updated tickets from the new venue. New mobile tickets will be sent to the email address used to purchase the original tickets, within the next 3-5 days. If ticket holders have not received new tickets by Monday, August 28th, contact the LFCU Arena box office at boxoffice@libertyfirstcuarena.com for assistance.

Here Come the Mummies on September 7 at The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha.

Here Come The Mummies on September 7th has been moved to The Admiral in Omaha, NE. All tickets will remain valid for the new venue. Fans with free GA Tickets to the show will have GA Floor access at The Admiral. As before, GA is limited capacity, and will be first come, first serve; limited capacity. Ticketholders do not need to exchange their tickets. Balcony and Suite ticket holders from The Astro will receive access to The Admiral’s Premier Balcony section (which includes limited seating, a premium view from the balcony, and a private cash bar and restrooms). Tickets will be exchanged in ticket holder’s Ticketmaster account within the next 3-5 days. Suite ticket holders will receive a partial refund for the price difference, which will apply automatically to the original method of payment.

Beth Hart on September 16 at The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha.

Beth Hart on September 16th has moved to The Admiral in Omaha, NE. All tickets will be honored at the new venue. Seating at The Admiral will remain as reserved/assigned seating, and all ticketholders will receive an updated seating location for The Admiral. Tickets will be exchanged for updated seating location at The Admiral in ticket holder’s Ticketmaster account within the next 3-5 days.

Ancient Aliens on September 20 at The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St, Omaha.

Ancient Aliens on September 21st has been moved to The Admiral in Omaha, NE. All tickets will be honored at the new venue. Seating at The Admiral will remain as reserved/assigned seating, and all ticket holders will receive an updated seating location for The Admiral. Tickets will be exchanged for updated seating location at The Admiral in ticket holder’s Ticketmaster account within the next 3-5 days.

Casey Donahew on September 22 at The Astro Amphitheater, 8302 City Center Drive, La Vista.

Casey Donahew on September 22nd has moved from The Astro to The Astro Amphitheater, the outdoor side of the venue. All tickets will remain valid for the new venue. Balcony ticket holders with reserved seating will be relocated to seats in sections 201-206 of The Astro Amphitheater. Suite ticket holders will be relocated to the premium table section of The Astro Amphitheater. Seats in this section will not be assigned, but all ticket holders will be guaranteed a seat in this premium area. GA ticket holders will retain GA SRO access, which includes both space in front of the stage and in the lawn. Tickets will be exchanged for updated seating location at The Astro Amphitheater in ticket holder’s Ticketmaster account within the next 3-5 days.

The Gaslight Anthem on September 30 at The Astro Amphitheater, 8302 City Center Drive, La Vista.

The Gaslight Anthem on September 30th has moved from The Astro to The Astro Amphitheater, the outdoor side of the venue. All tickets will remain valid for the new venue. Balcony ticket holders with reserved seating will be relocated to seats in sections 201-206 of The Astro Amphitheater. Suite ticket holders will be relocated to the premium table section of The Astro Amphitheater. Seats in this section will not be assigned, but all ticket holders will be guaranteed a seat in this premium area. GA ticket holders will retain GA SRO access, which includes both space in front of the stage and in the lawn. Tickets will be exchanged for updated seating location at The Astro Amphitheater in ticket holder’s Ticketmaster account within the next 3-5 days.

The Astro hopes that all ticket holders are able to join us at the new venues for these shows. For fans unable to attend the shows due to the change in venue, refunds may be requested until August 28th. Purchasers will be emailed directly by Ticketmaster with further information on how to request a refund if needed.

The Astro appreciates the public’s understanding and patience as we work through these ticket changes. For ticketing questions please refer to the updates provided at theastrotheater.com or email ticketing@theastrotheater.com.

