The future of television has arrived in Omaha at KMTV 3 News Now with NEXTGEN TV

The future of television is right here in Omaha — and this new technology is being broadcast on KMTV Channel 3.

NEXTGEN TV, which is also called ATSC 3.0, is the third generation of digital TV technology. By merging over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, NEXTGEN TV is going to change the way we watch live broadcast television. Stations can now personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features that give viewers the content most relevant to them. NEXTGEN TV is a feature built into select new TVs. NEXTGEN TV is designed to be upgradable so your television advances with the latest technology*.

With NEXTGEN TV you can get:

Stunning 4K, HDR video

Movie theater-quality sound

Added voice clarity with VoicePlus

Consistent volume across channels

Enhanced Internet Content on demand

The future of television has arrived, and the possibilities are unlimited.

“It’s really exciting because of all the different features,” said Ray Thurber, E.W. Scripps Vice President of Engineering.

Through the merging of over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, Steve Multer, a NEXTGEN TV expert, said “local stations can personalize their news, sports, or live events or shows using interactive features.”

In order to experience this new technology, viewers can look for televisions with NEXTGEN TV already built in. There are currently television sets from LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony that have NEXTGEN TV. An antenna and internet connection is recommended for access to the full range of capabilities of the new system. Those who have purchased a TV recently will also soon be able to buy a set-top tuner to utilize the technology.

NEXTGEN TV

When you shop for a TV, ask "Does it have an ATSC 3.0 tuner or NEXTGEN tuner?"

New televisions equipped with the technology can even allow you to choose what sports you watch based on your favorite announcer.

NEXTGEN TV means viewers get the content that's most relevant to them.

The E.W. Scripps Company, the parent company of KMTV 3 News Now, has continued to support this technology as a way of improving the quality of life for millions of people.

* Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in local markets.

