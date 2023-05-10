The RiverFront announces Fourth of July festivities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The RiverFront announced, in a press release, Fourth of July festivities which include headlining shows from local community partners.

To celebrate the Fourth of July, and commemorate its first year of operations, The RiverFront and some of its community partners are planning a number of holiday weekend festivities – including live performances and a fireworks show.

Thanks to organizational efforts from the Omaha Symphony and UNO Theatre Summer Musical Theatre Academy (SMTA), the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion will be filled with music as part of the multiday celebration.

All of The RiverFront’s Independence Day weekend festivities are free and open to the public through the support of MECA; the Claire M. Hubbard Foundation; The Martha and David Slosburg Family; The City of Omaha, Mayor Jean Stothert; Kiewit; Annette and Paul Smith; and other generous donors. Some of the holiday highlights will include the following, with additional programming still to be announced.

Footloose on Sunday, July 2 at 8:30 PM:

The UNO Theatre Summer Musical Theatre Academy (SMTA) returns to The RiverFront presenting the American classic, Footloose. The production will be directed by Omaha native Vincent J. Orduna and features a cast and crew selected from 15 Omaha area high schools. Tyler Gruttemeyer (Omaha South) will lead a professional orchestra with choreography created by Domanic Brown (Omaha South), featuring new designs from Erik Diaz (Scenic), Jenn Sheshko Wood (Costumes), Chris Wood (Lighting) and Trevor Ford (Sound).

“I am so proud to see UNO once again partner with community leaders in the Omaha arts culture,” said UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA. “Creating opportunities for young artists to learn and take part in memorable events is incredibly important to helping them grow as artists while bringing our community together.”

Last summer's SMTA production of Fame, the Musical was featured during the grand opening of Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront.

The Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration with fireworks on Tuesday, July 4 at 8:30 PM:

The Omaha Symphony is proud to partner with The RiverFront for the second annual Independence Day Celebration at the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion. This patriotic concert featuring the Omaha Symphony conducted by Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl will include favorites such as God Bless America, America the Beautiful, Stars and Stripes Forever, music by John Williams and much more. The performance will culminate with a spectacular fireworks presentation synchronized with live music at dusk.

Following a successful Fourth of July celebration in 2022 which attracted an estimated 15,000 people, the Omaha Symphony is overjoyed to return to the Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront to share in the excitement of this beloved holiday.

“The Gene Leahy Mall has proven in its first year to be a wonderfully vibrant gathering place, and the Omaha Symphony is thrilled and proud to help bring the community together in this beautiful space for a concert and celebration this Independence Day,” said Omaha Symphony President and CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden Daoud. “With our rousing musical salute to America and the park’s fantastic fireworks display, this will be a fun, festive and family-friendly evening in downtown Omaha, and the continuation of a great new July 4th tradition for our city.”

Additional holiday weekend activities and programming:

Friday, June 30:

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: History Builders Event with the Durham Museum

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Game Cart and Imagination Playground

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: Various food trucks parked along the 13th Street Plaza

Saturday, July 1:

9: 00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Morning Yoga with Lotus House of Yoga

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m: Barre fitness classes with The Barre Code

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: Various food trucks parked along the 13th Street Plaza

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Celebrate the Fourth of July with The RiverFront with coloring, cookies, face painting, games and more

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Game Cart and Imagination Playground

Sunday, July 2:

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: Various food trucks parked along the 13th Street Plaza

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Game Cart and Imagination Playground

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Lindy in the Park with the Omaha Jitterbugs

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: [Root] Beers and Cheers with The RiverFront including ice-cold root beer

8:30 p.m.: Footloose presented by SMTA

Monday, July 3:

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Fourth of July Fido Fun with free doggy swag and treats

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: Various food trucks parked along the 13th Street Plaza

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Game Cart and Imagination Playground

Tuesday, July 4:

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Hip, Hip, Hooray, It’s Independence Day with coffee, pastries and breakfast items for sale

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.: Various food trucks parked along the 13th Street Plaza

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Game Cart and Imagination Playground

8:30 p.m.: The Omaha Symphony Independence Day Celebration with fireworks display

The public is encouraged to visit The RiverFront’s online calendar as the Independence Day celebrations approach to view all available activities and learn more about what each of the above events entail. Additional programming may be added, too.

As a reminder, The RiverFront’s programming is weather dependent. Immediate weather-related updates can be found on The RiverFront’s various social media pages.

