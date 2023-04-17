The Steve Miller Band making a stop in Lincoln this August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Steve Miller Band will be making a stop in Lincoln this summer.

The band is known for such hits as "Fly Like an Eagle" and "The Joker"

Miller announced on Monday that he would be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater on August 5.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Check out the band's website for a full list of tour dates and more information.

