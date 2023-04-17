Watch Now
The Steve Miller Band making a stop in Lincoln this August

Steve Miller of The Steve Miller Band performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Orleans.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Apr 17, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Steve Miller Band will be making a stop in Lincoln this summer.

The band is known for such hits as "Fly Like an Eagle" and "The Joker"

Miller announced on Monday that he would be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater on August 5.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Check out the band's website for a full list of tour dates and more information.

