Thrills and daredevil stunts: 'Cirque Ma'Ceo' coming to Omaha in May

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — “Cirque Ma'Ceo” announced Monday that it is coming to Aksarben Village in Omaha this May. The five performances of the 90-minute show will span across three days from May 6 through May 8.

According to a press release, the show is in the theatrical European style and is equestrian-themed. It is a Cirque-style show that tells a story with a contemporary blend of acrobatics, dance and equestrian arts that are blended together with Spanish guitar.

The acts have also been recently performed in Las Vegas, Honolulu and Canada.

The performance times are located below:

Friday, May 6: 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7: 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8: 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the “Cirque Ma'Ceo” website.

