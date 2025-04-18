Program Alert: Matlock season finale to re-air on Saturday at 7 p.m. on KMTV 3

On Saturday, April 19, CBS will be airing the season finale of Matlock, giving viewers who missed Thursday's finale due to severe weather and tornado coverage on KMTV 3 another chance to watch the episode.

Watch the Matlock season finale on Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. right here on KMTV 3. Viewers who may miss some or all of the episode can also use their DVR or digital recording device to record the final episode of the season.

Viewers can also stream the Matlock season finale online. Click the options below for more details:

