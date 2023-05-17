Watch Now
$uicideboy$ stopping in Omaha this September on the Grey Day Tour

Guest for the show includes Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez
Posted at 2:40 PM, May 17, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — $uicideboy$ are coming to Omaha in September. This is a part of their Grey Day Tour for 2023, which includes 40 shows across the county.

They are known for the platinum hit “…And To Those I Love, Thanks For Sticking Around” and are among the Top 100 highest-streaming artists of all time, according to ChartMasters.

The group will visit the CHI Health Center on September 30 with a guest lineup including, Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez.

Ticket pre-sales will start on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. and general on-sale happens on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

