$uicideboy$ stopping in Omaha this September on the Grey Day Tour

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — $uicideboy$ are coming to Omaha in September. This is a part of their Grey Day Tour for 2023, which includes 40 shows across the county.
They are known for the platinum hit “…And To Those I Love, Thanks For Sticking Around” and are among the Top 100 highest-streaming artists of all time, according to ChartMasters.
The group will visit the CHI Health Center on September 30 with a guest lineup including, Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez.
Ticket pre-sales will start on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. and general on-sale happens on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.