“Weird Al” Yankovic coming to the Lied Center in Lincoln next summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Grammy Award-winning artist is coming to Lincoln on July 22. “Weird Al” Yankovic is taking the stage following up his successful "Strings Attached Tour" in 2019 with a new show called "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour."

Yankovic promises his classics but is also looking to feature some of his non-parody work which tends to be more obscure but no less enjoyed by hardcore fans. These performances will contain a different tone as there will be no props, costumes, or video screens but instead “Weird Al” and his band providing an intimate and unique show for the adoring audience.

Yankovic said: “I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage … so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again.”

Yankovic, while also being known for “Mandatory Fun,” will be mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test within 72 hours of the show as well as matching photo ID for entry.

Tickets go on sale on next Friday at 11 a.m.

For more information on this show and others, visit liedcenter.org.

