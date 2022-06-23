COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — One of history’s most iconic artists, Vincent Van Gogh, is celebrated in a massive new exhibit that opens at the Mid America Center Thursday.

Beyond Van Gogh blends cutting-edge projection technology and over 300 of his pieces to make for a completely immersive experience.

Guests go on a journey of his expansive career, learning more about his life in the process.

While many remember Van Gogh for his darker moments, organizers say there’s something special about the light and joy that comes through in his art.

“If you are standing in front of an original Van Gogh, it’s truly unique, there’s an aura you can’t reproduce. But there’s something phenomenal about being inside the painting and being able to go beyond the frame and having everything just blown up around you. You see the details. You appreciate it all the more. And when you change the scale, you change the experience," said Fanny Curtat, art historian and consultant with Beyond Van Gogh.

The exhibit is on display through August 14. Tickets are available here.

