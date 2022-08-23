Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

'Whistle' a tune or get 'Low': Flo Rida coming to Omaha in September

The concert will follow the Storm Chasers' game on Sept. 24
Flo Rida
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Flo Rida performs at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Atlanta.
Flo Rida
Posted at 4:26 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 17:26:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Break out those apple bottom jeans and boots with the fur and head on over to Werner Park in September because Flo Rida will be in town.

According to a press release, the Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Werner Enterprises announced that Flo Rida will perform a post-game concert at Werner Park on September 24.

The Storm Chasers’ game is against the Iowa Cubs and is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

A ticket to the game is required for entry into the concert.

Tickets can be purchased on the Storm Chasers' website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6