'Whistle' a tune or get 'Low': Flo Rida coming to Omaha in September

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Break out those apple bottom jeans and boots with the fur and head on over to Werner Park in September because Flo Rida will be in town.

According to a press release, the Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Werner Enterprises announced that Flo Rida will perform a post-game concert at Werner Park on September 24.

The Storm Chasers’ game is against the Iowa Cubs and is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

A ticket to the game is required for entry into the concert.

Tickets can be purchased on the Storm Chasers' website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.