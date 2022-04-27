'Wicked' the musical opens Wednesday at the Orpheum Theater; tickets still available

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We’re all familiar with the story of Dorothy and her journey to meet the Wizard of Oz, but how did the witches of Oz come to be?

"Wicked” the musical opens Wednesday night at the Orpheum Theater. It is based on the novel about the beginnings of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

A fiery, misunderstood girl with emerald-green skin meets a popular, bubbly blonde — and what starts out as a rivalry turns into an unlikely friendship.

The musical has won 35 major awards including a Grammy and three Tonys and is one of Broadway’s biggest blockbusters.

"Our show has this amazing ability, to still, almost 20 years after it has debuted, still connect to the present day and still ask hard and deep questions. And, you know, it’s a show that has a lot of heart," said Jennafer Newberry who plays Glinda.

"Wicked" runs through May 15. Click here to buy tickets.

