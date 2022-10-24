Wynonna Judd announces new tour dates, including Omaha in February

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release from Live Nation concerts, Wynonna Judd announced that she's bringing "The Judds: The Final Tour" to Omaha on February 9, 2023 at CHI Health Center. The tour will also go through Kansas City on Feb. 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Visit TheJudds.com for more details.

According to the press release, "The explosive first run of the tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo's most enduring and beloved hits. Wynonna, along with the help of many of her musical friends, including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Martina McBride - who will all be returning for the second run, packed out the initial 11date arena tour with shows that encapsulated a lifetime of timeless music and heart. Fans can also expect more special guests to be announced in the coming weeks."

"I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour," said Judd. "They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!"

Wynonna's mother, Naomi, was her performing partner and died by suicide in April at the age of 76.

