Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Zach Bryan to make stop at CHI Health Center April 29

Zach Bryan
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Zach Bryan performs at Festival d'ete de Quebec on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Zach Bryan
Posted at 2:45 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 15:45:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Zach Bryan is coming to CHI Health Center on April 29 on his "The Quittin' Time Tour." Special guests include The Middle East and Levi Turner.

Fans can register for presale access, with presale beginning on September 6. General on-sale begins September 8. Get your tickets at zachbryan.com.

Bryan's 2024 tour will take place in stadiums and major arenas across North America, kicking off in Chicago with two shows on March 6 and 7.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings