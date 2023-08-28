Zach Bryan to make stop at CHI Health Center April 29

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Zach Bryan is coming to CHI Health Center on April 29 on his "The Quittin' Time Tour." Special guests include The Middle East and Levi Turner.

Fans can register for presale access, with presale beginning on September 6. General on-sale begins September 8. Get your tickets at zachbryan.com.

Bryan's 2024 tour will take place in stadiums and major arenas across North America, kicking off in Chicago with two shows on March 6 and 7.

