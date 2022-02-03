How to export your Spotify library and cancel your service for free

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Folk rock legend Neil Young, known for classic songs such as “Old Man” and “Heart of Gold,” recently pulled his music from Spotify to protest the platform’s decision to support Joe Rogan. The podcaster is accused of promoting misinformation about COVID-19 and making controversial comments about race.

A slew of artists and podcast hosts continue to follow his lead, including Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, Brené Brown and India Arie.

If the departures, the platform’s actions or any other concern has prompted you to find your entertainment elsewhere, you might want to keep your playlists and library. While Spotify doesn’t offer a direct way to do so, there are workaround methods using free third-party apps.

Note that these services don’t move the actual music, just identifying information. While most music streamers carry very similar catalogs, you may end up missing a few songs here and there.

SongShift

If you listen to Spotify on an iOS device, you can download SongShift from the App Store. In the app, tap Spotify, enter your log-in details, agree to the terms and then connect SongShift to your Apple Music library. You can transfer your library of songs for free, but you’ll be more limited in creating playlists unless you buy a $4.99 subscription.

Free Your Music

You can download this free app for nearly any platform, including macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Amazon or Linux. To transfer your library in the app, select Spotify, choose your music service destination and pick the playlists you want to transfer. You can move a limited number of song titles at no cost, but you’ll have to purchase a plan (starting at $14.99 for basic lifetime service) to add more.

Tune My Music

If you would rather not download an app, you can use a free web-based service such as Tune My Music. Transfer playlists between virtually any music platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube, Google Play Music and TIDAL.

On the site’s main page, select Let’s Start, pick Spotify as the source and log in. Choose the playlists you want to transfer, choose the destination, and follow the steps to complete the transfer. You can move up to 500 tracks for free; for $2 a month and up, you can convert unlimited amounts of music.

How to Cancel Spotify

You can cancel a premium Spotify plan on your account page. First, log into your account and under your plan, select Change Plan. Then, go to Cancel Spotify > Cancel Premium and agree.

Your premium plan will stay active until your next billing date. After that, your account switches to a free version.

You can also delete your account entirely. Log in and go to the Close Account page. Follow the page prompts, selecting Close Account > Continue > I Understand > Continue. To complete the process, you will need to click on the link in a verification email you receive from Spotify within 24 hours. Once you do, Spotify will shut down and delete your account within one week.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.