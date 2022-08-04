7 Family-Friendly Hotels With Perks That Kids Love

Enjoying kid-centered vacations can be a wonderful part of creating core memories, building bonds and enjoying time with the people you love most. But before you start planning a trip to one of the major theme parks, you might want to consider checking out some unique family-friendly hotels around the country instead.

You might be surprised to find lodgings close to home, or in parts of the nation you have always wanted to visit. There are many places to stay that also serve as distinctive, entertaining and unforgettable destinations all on their own. Keep reading for seven family-friendly hotels that are jam-packed with amenities specifically for kids, although grownups will probably like them, too.

This hotel, located about 90 minutes southeast of Chicago, doesn’t look at all like other Marriott-branded hotels. Instead, it was built to resemble a barn that’s complete with iconic red siding, a green roof and even silos. And it’s probably unlike any hotel you’ve ever stayed at in other ways. For example, the 99 guest rooms include 31 specialty suites, such as the Family Bunk Silo Suites that feature oversized bunk beds and giant bean bag chairs.

This family-friendly hotel has an indoor pool and water slide, an indoor/outdoor hot tub with a fireplace, a great room leading to a nature trail and loads of kid-centered activities on site. Along with the Mooville Play Area and the Cowfé and Ice Cream Shop, you can participate in many interactive agricultural activities like the Dairy Adventure, Pig Adventure and Crop Adventure. There’s even an on-site dog park if you want to bring your furriest family member.

Get out of the desert heat at this family-friendly hotel just 30 minutes from downtown Phoenix that features lots of ways to cool down. Along with its Adventure Pool, the resort features cabana rentals, a private island, flowboarding and a lazy river, which is shown in the shot below.

The Kids Compass Quest is a property-wide scavenger hunt. The OK Corral features outdoor activities like lawn chess, basketball and game tables, and the Kierland Mining Company serves as the hub of resort activities. If you stay on a weekend, make sure you don’t miss the Kierland Campfire, where you can roast s’mores over an open fire pit. Sounds like a perfect desert oasis for little travelers!

A gem nestled in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, this resort offers year-round family fun. Lodging options include studio, one- and two-bedroom suites, as well as condos that sleep up to 12 guests for an extended-family getaway.

Kids can have fun indoors or out. Two levels of indoor adventure include laser tag, rock climbing, an escape room, an arcade, virtual reality, a ropes course, bumper cars and an indoor waterpark called Aquatopia, which the lodge has shared great photos of on Facebook.

Depending on the season, outdoor activities include the Camelbeach Waterpark with slides, rides and concessions; skiing, snowboarding and tubing in the winter; and mountain adventures like a mountain coaster, zip line, treetop adventures and a sky rider.

Just outside of Austin in the Texas Hill Country, this family-friendly resort has nicely appointed suites for any size family. Along with a pool and several on-site dining options, the hotel features many amenities with kids in mind.

For instance, the Crooked River Water Park, arcade, playground and outdoor games like tetherball, horseshoes and corn hole will keep everyone entertained for hours. In addition, guests can enjoy complimentary bike rentals, nightly s’mores service and the Hooves and Horns program, which lets kids “meet and greet” animals such as Texas longhorns, an American mustang, miniature horses and alpacas.

You may have heard it’s fun to stay at the YMCA; in this case, that’s undoubtedly true. The YMCA of the Rockies offers spacious rooms in its hotel-style lodge and traditional camping, yurts or private cabins, such as the one in this Facebook post.

Many kid-friendly activities are included with the unique lodging options, such as an indoor pool, roller skating, mini golf and numerous trails. Programs like ax throwing, arts and crafts or dog sledding are also scheduled. The concierge team can help you get the most out of your visit.

Missouri’s Big Cedar Lodge, located near Branson, offers recreation for all ages on a property of more than 4,600 striking acres. Miniature golf, paddleboats, a lazy river, pools and Big Cedar Beach are just a few kid-friendly amenities included with your stay.

The Big Cedar Kids Adventure Club provides four-hour outdoor adventure sessions for children ages 4-11 so parents can explore the resort. Archery lessons are also available. In addition, many special events and activities are scheduled, like horseback riding, boat cruises and educational outings.

If you’re looking for an all-inclusive vacation with kids in New England, you’ll want to check out this family-friendly hotel. Choose between suites at the inn or individual cottages for your stay, as they’re all designed for families.

There are countless entertaining activities included with your stay. For instance, you might want to ride bikes, take pontoon boat rides, enjoy a lake trampoline and slides, or some fishing. You can even grab a family picnic basket and go for a nature walk. This is a great family-friendly resort for anyone looking to focus on nature during their vacation.

Whether it’s a much-needed trip or a quick weekend getaway, you might want to consider one of these distinctive hotels that keep you and your kids at the top of the priority list.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.