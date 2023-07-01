Flying car gets first-ever U.S. government approval to take flight

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a — flying car!

Alef Aeronautics — a mobility company that's building a flying car — has been granted a Special Airworthiness Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, marking the first time such a vehicle has received legal approval to fly from the U.S. government.

Alef’s flying car is fully electric, drivable on public roads and has capabilities for takeoff and landing, the company said. It seats one or two occupants.

The company unveiled its full-sized sports car model and two full-size technology demonstrator cars in October 2022 and has since received an influx of preorders from businesses and individuals.

The FAA has been working on polices to govern flying cars, also known as electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. The agency is exploring interactions between eVTOLs and ground infrastructure, meaning Alef’s certificate puts a limit on where and why Alef is permitted to fly.

"We're excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said in a press release.

