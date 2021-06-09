Get a free Wendy’s Frosty every Friday in June

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Every Friday this month, fast-food chain Wendy’s is looking to help you beat the summer heat by handing out a free Frosty.

The sweet treat is free with any mobile order, drive-thru or in-restaurant purchase every Friday this month (June 11, 18 and 25). You will need to download Wendy’s app to see the offer, but then all you have to do is show the mobile offer alongside any purchase.

The deal includes a free small Frosty or Frosty-ccino, which is a drink and dessert. The Frosty-ccino is made with cold-brewed coffee and swirled with vanilla or chocolate Frosty mix, then served over ice.

The free Frosty is just one of several deals you’ll find at Wendy’s this summer.

Beginning June 14, the fast-food chain will be offering a 2-for-$4 breakfast deal, meaning you can grab two breakfast sandwiches for just $4. Choose from a sausage, egg and Swiss croissant; bacon, egg and Swiss croissant; or a honey butter chicken biscuit, which is a crispy chicken fillet topped with maple honey butter and served on a buttermilk biscuit.

If you’d rather have just one sandwich, plus a drink and side, such as sausage gravy and biscuits or seasoned potatoes, you can also get $2 off any breakfast combo. You’ll find that deal in the mobile app.

If you’ll be downloading Wendy’s app for the first time to get any of these June deals, new users will also find a mobile offer for a free 10-piece chicken nugget with purchase.

Parents can also get 50% off any kid’s meal or 10% off a $10 or more mobile order. Other deals include buy one get one $1 premium cheeseburgers (a la carte only), free pub fry with mobile order and $2 off a premium lunch or dinner combo.

Lastly, from June 17–July 1, Wendy’s is offering free delivery with no minimum purchase necessary.

If you’re looking for something new to try, Wendy’s also has a new summer strawberry chicken salad that will get you two times the Wendy’s Rewards points in the app.

The salad is made with strawberries, applewood-smoked bacon, a Tuscan cheese blend, grilled chicken, praline almonds and a champagne vinaigrette.

Will you be heading to Wendy’s every Friday in June for your free Frosty?

