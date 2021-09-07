Freeform Released Its Annual 31 Nights Of Halloween Programming Schedule

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It feels like as soon as we turn the calendar to September, everyone is ready to get into a fall frenzy. Whether it’s amping up for football season, sampling all things pumpkin spice or decorating for Halloween, the unofficial start of autumn has its own vibe that gets everyone excited.

Another sign that fall is here is Freeform TV’s announcement of its annual 31 Nights of Halloween schedule. Why only celebrate Halloween for one day when you can fill a whole month with frightfully fun movies and shows for the whole family?

Every day in October, Freeform has a different Halloween-themed program marathon featuring some of the season’s most popular films including “Hocus Pocus,” “Casper, “The Addams Family,” “Shrek” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” You can also catch holiday-themed episodes of TV favorites, including “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.”

We have the full schedule for Freeform’s Halloween programming during month of October. Time to get out your calendar and mark down the days when want to get the family together for a Halloween movie night!

Note: All times are listed for the Eastern time zone.

Friday, Oct. 1

2:30 p.m.: “Casper” (1995)

5 p.m.: “The Addams Family” (1991)

7 p.m.: “Addams Family Values”

9 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

Saturday, Oct. 2

7 a.m.: “The Goonies”

9:35 a.m: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

12:15 p.m.: “Casper” (1995)

2:45 p.m.: “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:50 p.m.: “Addams Family Values”

6:55 p.m.: “Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.”

9 p.m.: “Disney and Pixar’s Monsters University”

11:30 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 3

7 a.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

8:40 a.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

11:10 a.m.: “Matilda”

1:15 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:55 p.m.: ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas’

4:35 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

6:45 p.m.: “Maleficent”

8:50 p.m.: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m: “The Craft”

Monday, Oct. 4

12:30 p.m.: “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

1:30 p.m.: “The Goonies”

4 p.m.: “Matilda”

6 p.m.: “The Craft” (1996)

8:30 p.m.: “Fright Night” (2011) Freeform Premiere

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Tuesday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m.: “Matilda”

12:30 p.m.: “Casper” (1995)

3 p.m.: “Shrek”

5 p,m: “Shrek 2”

7 p.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

9 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Wednesday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m.: “Casper” (1995)

12:30 p.m.: “Shrek”

2:30 p.m.: “Shrek 2”

4:30 p.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

6:30 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

8 p.m. – 11 p.m: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Thursday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:30 p,m.: “Halloweentown”

3:30 p.m.: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

6 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

8:30 p.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

12 a.m.” “Jaws 3: Freeform Premiere

Friday, Oct. 8

10:30 a.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.: “Family Guy – Halloween Episodes”

12 a.m.: “Frankenweenie”

Saturday, Oct. 9

9:10 a.m.: “Shrek”

11:15 a.m.: “Shrek 2”

1:20 p.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

3:25 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

5:30 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

7:40 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

9:50 p.m.: “The Addams Family” (1991)

11:55 p.m.: “Addams Family Values”

Sunday, Oct. 10

7 a.m.: “Shrek”

9:05 a.m.: “Shrek 2”

11:10 a.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

1:15 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

3:20 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

5:30 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

7:40 p.m.: “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:45 p.m.: “Addams Family Values”

11:50 p.m.: “Casper” (1995)

Monday, Oct. 11

11:30 a.m.: “Jaws” Freeform Premiere

2:30 p.m.: “Jaws 2” Freeform Premiere

5:05 p.m.: “Alien”

7:45 p.m.: “Aliens”

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Tuesday, Oct. 12

3 p.m.: “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

4 p.m.: “Casper” (1995)

6:30 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8 p.m.: “Mrs. Doubtfire”

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Wednesday, Oct. 13

12:30 p.m.: “Casper” (1995)

3 p.m.: “Halloweentown”

5 p.m.: “Mrs. Doubtfire”

8 p.m – 11 p.m..: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

12 a.m – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Thursday, Oct. 14

1 p.m.: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:30 p.m.: “Hook”

6:45 p.m.: “Matilda”

8:50 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

Friday, Oct. 15

11 a.m.: “Matilda”

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.: “Family Guy – Halloween Episodes”

Saturday, Oct. 16

7 a.m.: “Ghostbusters”(1984)

9:30 a.m.: “Ghostbusters II”

12 p.m.: “Mrs. Doubtfire”

3:05 p.m.: “Men in Black” (1997)

5:15 p.m.: “Men in Black II” Freeform Premiere

7:15 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

9:25 p.m.: “Maleficent”

11:30 p.m.: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 17

7:30 a.m.: “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:30 a.m.: “Men in Black” (1997)

12:40 p.m.: “Men in Black II”

2:40 p.m.: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

5:10 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9:25 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

11:35 p.m.: “Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!”

12:05 a.m: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Monday, Oct. 18

2 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

4 p.m.: “Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!”

4:30 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6:30 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8:30 p.m.: “Casper” (1995)

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Tuesday, Oct. 19

12:30 p.m.: “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

3:40 p.m.: “X-Men: First Class”

6:50 p.m.: “Men in Black” (1997)

9 p.m.: Men in Black II”

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Wednesday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m.: “X-Men: First Class”

1:30 p.m.: “Cowboys & Aliens” Freeform Premiere

4 p.m.: “Men in Black” (1997)

6 p.m.: “Men in Black II”

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Thursday, Oct. 21

1 p.m.: “The Perfect Storm”

4 p.m.: “The Craft” (1996)

6:30 p.m.: “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” Freeform Premiere

9 p.m.: “Maleficent”

Friday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m.: “The Craft” (1996)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.: “Family Guy – Halloween Episodes”

12 a.m.: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Saturday, Oct. 23

7 a.m.: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m.: “Casper” (1995)

11:50 a.m.:”Shrek”

1:55 p.m.: “Shrek 2”

4 p.m.: “Halloweentown”

6:05 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

8:15 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (2016)

11:30 p.m.: “Fright Night” (2011)

Sunday, Oct. 24

Monday, Oct. 25

1 p.m.: “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

2 p.m.: “The Goonies”

4:30 p.m.: “Scared Shrekless”

5 p.m.: “Shrek”

7 p.m.: “Shrek 2”

9 p.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Tuesday, Oct. 26

12 p.m.: “The Goonies”

2:30 p.m.: “Scared Shrekless”

3 p.m.: “Shrek”

5 p.m.: “Shrek 2”

7 p.m.: “Shrek Forever After”

9 p.m.: “Maleficent”

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Wednesday, Oct. 27

1 p.m.: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

3:30 p.m.: “Casper” (1995)

6 p.m: “Matilda”

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.: “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon”

Thursday, Oct. 28

11:30 a.m.: “Casper” (1995)

2 p.m.: “Matilda”

4 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

6:30 p.m.: “The Craft” (1996)

9 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

12 a.m.: “Frankenweenie” (2012)

Friday, Oct. 29

12:30 p.m.: “Men in Black” (1997)

9 p.m – 11 p.m.: “Family Guy – Halloween Episodes”

12 a.m.: “Men in Black II”

Saturday, Oct. 30

7 a.m.: “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

8 a.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

10:30 a.m.: “Men in Black” (1997)

12:35 p.m.: “Men in Black II”

2:35 p.m.: “Goosebumps” (2015)

5:05 p.m.: “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” Freeform Premiere

7:10 p.m.: “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:50 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

11 p.m.: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 31

7 a.m.: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

10 a.m.: “Goosebumps” (2015)

12:30 p.m.: “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:35 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

4:45 p.m.: “Casper” (1995)

7:15 p.m.: “Maleficent”

9:20 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m.: “Ghostbusters” (1984)

