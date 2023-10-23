Georgetown women's basketball coach dies after breast cancer battle

Tasha Butts, the women's basketball coach at Georgetown University, has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 41 years old.

"When I met Tasha, I knew she was a winner on the court and an incredible person whose drive, passion and determination was second to none," Georgetown Athletics Director Lee Reed said in a statement on Monday. "She exhibited these qualities both as a leader and in her fight against breast cancer."

Butts joined Georgetown in April, following a successful coaching stint at Georgia Tech. She helped lead the Yellow Jackets to two NCAA Tournament appearances and a No. 11 ranking in the 2021-2022 season.

It was during that season Butts first announced she had been diagnosed with advanced stage metastatic breast cancer.

"She continued to play a significant role within the program while going through treatment," a statement from Georgetown University said.

In addition to being a successful coach, Butts had a stellar career as a player. She was on the 2003 and 2004 national championship teams at the University of Tennessee, playing under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summit.

After graduating, Butts was selected by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2004 WNBA draft. She played for one season before starting her coaching career.

Georgetown said it will honor Butts throughout the 2023-2024 season by raising awareness about breast cancer and early cancer screenings.

The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, resulting in about 43,000 deaths.

