This Cordless Vacuum Normally Sells For $679—But You Can Get It For $219 Right Now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Keeping your floors clean is a significant part of maintaining a healthy, sanitary home. Shoes, pets’ feet and other objects brought into the house from the outside can subject flooring to disgusting dirt and grime. In fact, experts have found that bedroom carpets can contain ten times as much bacteria as a toilet seat. Floors can also be home to unhygienic matter like mold, allergens, dust mites and even yeast.

Cleaning floors at least twice a week with a high-quality vacuum cleaner is recommended. Unfortunately, finding a versatile vacuum that does the job without breaking your budget can be tricky. But if you’re in the market, a high-end cordless vacuum that typically costs nearly $700 has been deeply discounted and might be worth a look.

The UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is an upright, cordless stick vacuum with several desirable features and configurations. And right now, it’s available on Amazon for just $219.98. Plus, there is currently a $40 coupon you can clip on the product page, making it even more affordable.

The UMLo V111 features a brushless motor that has an in-line configuration with the dustbin and cyclone filter. This means it draws the air in a straight line, which improves suction power. The LED display screen has a battery indicator, an alert to inform you when the roller is tangled, a power mode indicator, a battery level light, a clogged filter alert, and the power mode switch.

The vacuum comes with a retractable metal tube and several multipurpose attachments, including a long crevice nozzle, a two-in-one brush, two motorized brush heads and a roller brush. It also includes a cleaning gadget with a blade and brush to keep the vacuum clean and free of hair, string or other objects that might interfere with suction.

It has a 10-cell rechargeable battery, which provides 20 to 60 minutes of uninterrupted runtime, depending on the power mode. The stick vacuum is easy to maneuver, as well. It has a low-profile head and swivel steering, so you can reach corners, get under furniture and more. In addition, you can travel from carpet to hard floor without changing settings or use it as a hand vacuum for ceilings, furnishings or vehicle cleanup.

When you’re done, empty the dustbin with the touch of a button. You can install the included wall mount for out-of-the-way storage and charging. The dustbin, sponge filter and strainer are all detachable and washable, and you can clean the HEPA filter using the cleaning gadget.

Customers have been pleased with the power of the cordless vacuum.

“The suction power is amazing and with all of the many attachments you will be able to clean anywhere you need to,” one reviewer wrote. “Even two local car washes couldn’t get the dog hair off of my cloth car seats, but this vacuum got all of it!”

“The suction power is equivalent to my plug-in vac so I may never have to use that thing again,” wrote another. “The run time of close to an hour lets me do both the first and second floors of my house.”

The UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is available in red or blue. However, the $40 off coupon only appears to be available for the standard blue option.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.