Get unlimited free popcorn refills at all AMC movie theaters right now

Movie theaters all over the country are throwing open their doors following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. In the hopes of enticing people away from streaming movies and TV shows at home, AMC Theatres announced a deal that popcorn fans will love.

From now until June 30, all AMC Theatre locations will offer unlimited free refills to moviegoers who purchase a popcorn of any size.

“Millions of moviegoers have already returned to AMC to enjoy exciting new blockbusters in the best way possible: on the big screen, with big sound and AMC’s big, comfortable seats,” said Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s executive VP of worldwide programming and chief content officer, in a statement to Variety. “And one of the things that we all missed the most about being at the movies was that irresistible movie theatre popcorn.”

The promotion is part of a nationwide Cinema Week event involving a variety of independent and major movie theater chains, including AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Landmark, Regal and more. Corporate sponsors and Hollywood studios such as Disney, Paramount and Netflix are partnering with the theaters to offer special events, promotions and giveaways during the Cinema Week screenings over the week of June 22-27.

The various theaters will offer their own unique activities during Cinema Week, all with the intention of reengaging audiences with the moviegoing experience.

The free popcorn promotion from AMC will run through the end of the month. So if you can’t get to the theater this week (or you want to return), you won’t miss out on the free refills as long as you hit up an AMC Theatre before June 30.

To enjoy the free popcorn refill offer, all you have to do is head to your local AMC Theatre, buy a ticket and purchase any size of the buttery snack. Then, anytime during your movie showing, just return to the concession stand to get your refill and keep snacking during the show.

