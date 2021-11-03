Best early Black Friday robot vacuum deal: $150 off the very new Roomba j7+

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If an early Black Friday deal that helps you prepare for the holidays sounds right up your alley, you might want to check out the iRobot Roomba j7+. The latest model from the robot vacuum brand came onto the market in September, and it is currently available at a significant discount.

The Roomba j7+ was initially priced at about $850, but at present, it is available for $699 — which is nearly 20% off.

Even if you already own a Roomba or another robot vac, the j7+ is worth exploring. Nicknamed the “Most Thoughtful Robot Vacuum” by its manufacturer, the Roomba j7+ can identify obstacles and avoid hazards, such as charging cords and those little accidents pets leave around the house now and then.

Roomba even provides a Pet Owner Official Promise (aka P.O.O.P.). The promise states that if the Roomba j7+ does not show “doo diligence” to avoid solid cat or dog waste during the first year you own it, the company will replace the vacuum with a new one at no charge.

Other features of the Roomba j7+ include:

Clean while I’m away: You can use your phone’s location services to trigger the robot to vacuum when you leave and stop when you return.

Smart map coaching and room name suggestions: During setup, the robot helps you personalize the Smart Map of your floor plan to optimize efficient cleaning.

Cleaning time estimates.: You can see an estimate of how long it will take the robot to clean a room for those moments when you are pressed for time.

Quiet drive: You can turn this feature on when you want noise at a minimum and the robot will turn off vacuuming components when it’s not in active cleaning mode.

Clean base automatic dirt disposal: Empties on its own for up to 60 days.

Works with Google Home and Alexa-enabled devices. Voice control allows you to command the Roomba to spot-clean messes anytime.

There are currently several retailers offering the Roomba j7+ for $699, including the following:

Would you buy this early Black Friday deal for yourself or give it as a gift?

