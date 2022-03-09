Video Of Girl Singing ‘Let It Go’ In Ukraine Bomb Shelter Goes Viral

A little girl named Amelia has a message that anyone complaining about trivial things ought to heed: “Let it go.”

A video of the young girl has spread far and wide, not as much for her voice, which is very sweet, but because the child is singing the famous anthem from Disney’s “Frozen” while hiding in a bomb shelter in Ukraine. And her performance has even touched the hearts of the people who first brought that song to life.

Singer Idina Menzel, who originally sang “Let It Go” as the voice of Elsa in the film, shared the clip of Amelia belting it out on Twitter.

“We see you,” Menzel tweeted. “We really, really see you.” She added in a pair of heart emoji in the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

The shares didn’t stop with Menzel. Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who co-wrote all the original songs for “Frozen” with her husband, Robert Lopez, also shared the clip.

“Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice,” Anderson-Lopez tweeted. “My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!”

A woman named Marta Smekhova first shared the video on Facebook, along with a moving post about the experience of living in Kyiv as Russian troops invaded Ukraine’s capital. She recorded Amelia singing while holing up in a bomb shelter with the girl’s family and many others trying to survive the brutal attacks.

Smekhova told of children drawing “bright pictures in half-darkness.”

“I, of course, couldn’t silently pass by … stopped, praised, offered to do a little exhibition to somehow decorate this not so happy place … painted together – a boy and a girl … the girl turned out to be so friendly, so talkative,” she wrote in her post, for which Facebook provided an English translation.

Smekhova, who said she was sheltering with her son, wrote that the little girl shared her dream of singing on a big stage in front of an audience.

“Do you see honey how many people are here? That’s what you sing for,” Smekhova wrote, saying that no one present could hold back their tears.

She ended her post saying, “Our children radiate light, and even in a raw dark basement it does not blink, but ignites even brighter! And our children are applauded by the whole world!”

