Give your garage door a major upgrade for just $15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your garage door could use an aesthetic update, there’s a much easier and cheaper solution than replacing the entire door simply because you want it to look a bit different.

You can add some character and completely change the look of your garage door with this set of magnetic door accents on Amazon that are on sale for just $14.97, down from $19.99. The set comes with two decorative magnetic carriage door accent handles and four hinges that attach quickly and easily to steel garage doors.

Made of durable UV and weather-resistant plastic that won’t rust or discolor, the magnets are designed to hold firmly in place through all seasons and all weather. The magnets work for one standard size garage door, so if you have a two-car garage or want them on two smaller garage doors, you will need to order two packs.

The accents are incredibly easy to install, as they simply stick to the steel door with the same effort it takes to put a magnet on your refrigerator. Although the magnets are strong, don’t worry if you put them in the wrong spot or they are crooked; you can easily remove them and put them back as many times as you’d like.

Keep in mind that the magnets are decorative accents only, so while the handles may look real and attach firmly to the garage door, they are not meant to act as actual handles. You should not try to use the accents to open the garage door, as they are purely for decoration.

If you don’t like the look of the standard set, there are two others to choose from, but they are not priced at $15.

The premium hinges set for $25 looks quite similar to the standard set, but is larger and textured, which makes it appear more authentic. The premium hinges with lever for $20 is different from the other two sets, as it has a lever for the smaller hinge instead of a handle. The lever set is also textured.

While they are all simply magnets and function the same, you’ll want to choose whichever style fits your house best.

The garage door accents have a whopping 23,000 reviews on Amazon, with 89% of the reviews giving them a full five-star rating. They have a total of 4.8 out of 5 stars when comparing all reviews.

Positive reviews say the magnets are easy to install and move around, but are strong and stay put. They also say you can’t tell the magnets aren’t real, they add to the curb appeal of your home and make your garage look new.

One review writes that they have had the magnets on their garage for two years and they are still holding up, while another said the set allowed them to get their “dream garage for a few bucks.”

“They look amazing and leave enough clearance so the door can still open. If you are considering paying for an actual door in this style, don’t,” they wrote. “These are a serious game changer and will save you hundreds!!! No one will ever know they are fake.”

While the reviews are overwhelmingly great, there are a few few negative reviews that say the magnets slid around and did not stay put or that the plastic part ended up cracking.

If you want an even bigger change to your garage door, you may want to consider also purchasing magnetic faux garage door windows to use along with the hinges.

The windows stick to steel garage doors just like the hinges, but add the look of windows without damaging the garage door. They can easily be trimmed to fit rectangle panels or to create curved or sunburst style windows. A 16-piece set costs $16.36, while a 32-piece set is regularly $43.99, but currently on sale for $24.88.

Will you be ordering some accents to update your garage door?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.