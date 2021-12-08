Warmer Thursday, but Snow is Possible Friday

Highs will warm into the mid 40s by Wednesday and we stay mainly sunny.

Even warmer weather returns on Thursday. Under partly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the south we can get back into the mid 50s.

Colder air is back by Friday. A cold front will set our high temperatures in the high 30s. By mid afternoon we have the potential to see a rain snow mix. As temperatures drop into the evening we will likely see a transition into snow. There is still a lot of disagreement on how far south the cold air can make it. If it arrives earlier our snow totals will be higher. If we can stay on the mild side we are looking at more of a mix. Right now timing seems to be the most concerning. If we make a transition to snow by the evening commute conditions could get slick quick. Confidence is still to low on totals for now - so please check back. We hope to get more confidence in the coming days.

Saturday stays cold with highs in the 30s. We will stay sunny for both weekend days. A big warm up is back next week with Sunday thru Tuesday getting in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Chilly

Low: 35

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 54

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Chance Of Rain/Snow Mix

High: 39

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.