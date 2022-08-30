These New Halloween Hot Chocolate Bombs Are In The Shape Of Skulls

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When you think of hot chocolate, scenes of twinkling lights and snow-covered sidewalks may come to mind, but a chilly fall night is also the perfect time for a cup of cocoa — especially if you have Halloween hot chocolate bombs on hand.

Made with Belgian chocolate, these Halloween hot chocolate bombs from Frankford Candy are shaped like skulls and filled with mini marshmallows. They are easy to use, as you simply place them in a mug, slowly pour hot milk on top and stir to enjoy a cozy fall cup of cocoa.

These Halloween hot chocolate bombs are priced at $34 for a pack of six on Amazon, but you may notice that they are only $24 if you order directly from Frankford Candy’s website. Shipping costs around $11 if you order from Frankford Candy, however, so the price comes to about $35.13, a bit more than ordering from Amazon, where shipping is included.

If you’re looking for just one skull hot chocolate bomb, Dylan’s Candy Bar will soon be bringing back their skull hot chocolate bombs from last Halloween, but this year, they shimmer for an extra fun cup of cocoa. The shimmering skull milk chocolate cocoa bombs are priced at $12 each.

You’ll also find other Halloween hot chocolate bombs, like this Halloween Mummy Hot Cocoa Bomb from Joann, this adorable Halloween Hot Cocoa Cauldron from Williams Sonoma and a handful of spooky hot chocolate bombs on Etsy.

This six-pack of hot chocolate bombs from Etsy seller ThePerfectPinUS is priced at $30, while Hocus Pocus fans can get these cauldron bombs from TreatsByTaryn or this set of four bombs by ohmygoodies864, which includes all three Sanderson Sisters and an extra hot chocolate bomb that resembles Winnie’s book!

If you want some specific Halloween shapes for your hot chocolate bombs and can’t find them for sale anywhere, you can also try making your own.

This recipe from the Food Network uses bittersweet chocolate and hot cocoa mix, plus whatever toppings you like in your hot cocoa, like mini marshmallows or sprinkles. You will also need a hot chocolate bomb mold, which you can find on Amazon. This silicone mold is $13.84 and makes six large bombs at once, but all will just be round, so you’ll need to decorate them.

If you want shaped hot chocolate bombs, like the skulls, you’ll want to grab a mold like this gravestone mold for $13 that works for ice, candy or soap. For a cuter, less spooky option, this 4-piece mold set would make a total of 32 bombs in a variety of shapes including pumpkins, vampires, skeletons, witches, bats, ghosts, mummies and more.

Frankford Candy also has fall-inspired hot chocolate bombs, which have pumpkin spice, caramel apple, double chocolate and milk chocolate flavors. You’ll find the 16-count pack of new Frankford Fall Hot Chocolate Bombs exclusively at BJ’s Wholesale Club for $20.

If you don’t have a BJ’s Wholesale near you, you can buy a 12-pack of the pumpkin spice hot chocolate bomb directly from Frankford Candy for $45, or a pack of two skulls and two pumpkin spice bombs from Amazon for $24. You can also find a Frankford Candy caramel apple bomb at Big Lots.

Are you looking forward to cozy fall nights with a warm cup of hot chocolate?

