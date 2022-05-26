This Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Will Upgrade Your Breakfast Every Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Tired of having a boring bowl of cereal for breakfast or just grabbing a granola bar on your way to work? Did you know it can be just as quick and easy to make a breakfast sandwich?

This Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker (on Amazon) creates customized breakfast sandwiches in just four steps and 5 minutes. The dual breakfast maker makes two sandwiches at once so you can eat one now and pack one to go or feed other people in your household. Simply layer the ingredients, close the lid and set the timer.

This appliance makes it easy to build a standard breakfast sandwich using bread like an English muffin and pre-cooked meat like Canadian bacon (plus an egg). However, the maker also comes with a recipe booklet that lets you create sandwiches for those on keto and paleo diets, plus some that have extra protein if you need more of a boost.

After more than 19,000 reviews so far, the sandwich maker has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 79% of customers giving it a full 5 stars. Customers say it is easy to use, easy to clean and so quick that it can be used every day.

One reviewer who gave it a full 5 stars says it’s faster than waiting at the drive-thru and they especially like that you can add as many ingredients as you want.

“I can make two English muffin or frozen pancake breakfast sandwiches, eat them, drink a coffee, and clean up in under 15 minutes start to finish,” they wrote. “If you get maple syrup, frozen pancakes, and frozen breakfast sausage patties (which you can pre-cook and store for a couple of days in the fridge) you can make a replica of a certain griddle breakfast sandwich that tastes as good or better.”

Only 2% of customers gave the sandwich maker 1 star. Those reviewers say they had trouble getting it to warm up enough to cook the egg. Some reviewers say the solution to making sure the eggs cook is to use small or medium eggs, as large ones take too long. A few people said it leaks and others note it doesn’t have rubber feet, so it slides around on the counter.

If you don’t have the space for a double sandwich maker, or simply don’t need to make two sandwiches at once, Hamilton Beach also has a single sandwich maker for $27.

Not a fan of sandwiches for breakfast or want some sides with your sandwich? This Dash Deluxe Mini Maker can cook everything from individual waffles for a main meal to hash browns for a side dish. Priced at between$12.67-$18 based on color, it has a 4-inch cooking surface and is ready to go in minutes once you’ve plugged it in. The nonstick coating means it also wipes clean easily with the included brush.

Other breakfast appliances you’ll find on Amazon include a Dash Mini Donut Maker for $23, an adorable Redmond pink retro stainless steel toaster for $44 and this Holstein Housewares Non-Stick Omelet & Frittata Maker currently on sale for about $24.

With more than 12,000 reviews so far, the omelet and frittata maker has a total of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Around 70% of customers give it a full 5 stars. The maker can create two omelets in minutes or you can make frittatas, pizza pockets, apple turnovers and more. The nonstick-coated surface means it also cleans up easily.

What is your favorite food to make for breakfast?

