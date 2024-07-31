New research find 14 risk factors from childhood that could be addressed to prevent dementia

Nearly half of all worldwide dementia cases can be prevented, according to a new report that found that following specific recommendations could greatly reduce your risk for the impairment.

Research has found 14 risk factors beginning in childhood that could be addressed to prevent or delay dementia.

There were 57 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2019, according to the National Institutes of Health.

That number is expected to almost triple by 2050.

The report was conducted by 27 world-leading dementia experts, who say risks factors include:



lower levels of education

hearing impairment

high blood pressure

smoking

obesity

depression

physical inactivity

diabetes

excessive alcohol consumption

traumatic brain injury

air pollution

social isolation

High cholesterol and vision loss are also newly identified risk factors for dementia.

The authors say that LDL or "bad" cholesterol and vision loss were connected to 9% of dementia cases.

There may be a lot that we can do to reduce dementia risk both individually and at a societal level, which is a hopeful message for all of society.

The report offers a set of guidelines for patients and doctors to help prevent and better manage dementia — like using head protection in contact sports and reducing vascular risks like diabetes and obesity.

The commission says that being vigilant in addressing these risk factors is key. The earlier in life we can reduce the risk for dementia, the better.