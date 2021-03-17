Hershey’s Just Debuted Strawberry Ice Cream Cone Kisses

Just in time for your Easter baskets, Hershey’s is dropping a new Kisses flavor: Strawberry Ice Cream Cone! And since this is a limited edition summertime flavor, you better hop over to your local grocery store before it’s too late.

Made with strawberry-flavored cookies and creme, this ice cream-inspired Kisses flavor is delicious all on its own or perfect for use in baking. Try the recipe on the back of the bag which features blondie cupcakes that are then topped with a dollop of ice cream, strawberry syrup, and of course a Strawberry Ice Cream Cone Kiss on top!

Or, make a sweet variation on peanut butter blossoms (one of America’s favorite holiday cookies) with Strawberry Ice Cream Cone Kisses instead of the traditional Hershey’s Chocolate Kisses. Chocolate and peanut butter can feel like a heavy choice in the warmer spring months, which is why this fresh, fruity twist on the classic cookie can be the perfect alternative.

Previous incarnations of Strawberry Blossoms (like this recipe for Strawberry Truffle Kisses from Inside Bru Crew Life) call for you to make strawberry cookies and then top with a chocolate truffle Kiss. But, with these new Strawberry Ice Cream Cone Kisses, you can make your base cookie whatever flavor you desire (chocolate, peanut butter, sugar) and then top with a new Strawberry Kiss for a perfect summery dessert that is as pretty to look at as it is delicious to eat.

And don’t miss out on the return of another one of Hershey’s Limited Edition Kisses, the Birthday Cake Kisses! Made with white creme and rainbow confetti, this is the first time we have seen Hershey’s Birthday Cake Kisses on the shelves since 2016, and people are really excited to see this cult classic available for purchase once again.

Find the new Strawberry Ice Cream Cone Kisses at Target or Walmart or check your local grocery store. They cost around $3.69 for a 9-ounce bag and are out now. Birthday Cake Kisses and other Hershey’s Kisses Limited Edition flavors are also now available.

