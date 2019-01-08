Bellevue East students learn to become young entrepreneurs

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue East High School juniors and seniors are learning the tools to become young entrepreneurs.

The students created their own business, it's called No Coast Soap, and the student business leaders are determined to make a name for themselves after high school.

"You are that position, you are that CEO, you are that marketing executive, [and when] you get that hands on experience, it differentiates you from the crowd," Senior Quiana Logans said.

Logans earned the CEO position at her student-run company, No Coast Soap.

"Our company, No Coast Soap, is a luxury soap and bath company based in Bellevue, Nebraska, we make all natural, hand-made products that are environmentally friendly and sold in biodegradable packaging," Logans said.

Now, this company didn't start in a garage, or in a parent's basement, but it's sure to inspire young minds across the Midwest.

For the first time this school year, students can take a business course where real-life work, will get them an A.

"It's very student-driven," Teacher Andrew Werner said. "It is what they make of it and they truly have to embrace their role in this company, and make it happen."

Werner looked intro Virtual Enterprise International, or VEI, to teach students about the business world.

VEI is an educational nonprofit that transforms students into business professionals by bringing the workplace into the classroom.

The nonprofit started in 1996 and has served thousands of students throughout the U.S., right now, the organization supports more than 15,000 students across 19 states.

The students at Bellevue East are the only ones in the state to use the program.

"The kids have expressed a desire to want to push themselves and learn more, and to have those hands-on experiences," Werner said.

Logans says they make the soap at a local soap company in Iowa.

"The process for that is amazing we start with a soap base and we mix in all the types of like clays and scents and stuff,"Logans said. "There's a double broilers system, it was an amazing experience to learn how to make the soap so we're not just in a class you know.

"As much as they wanna work, I'll work with them and they just continue to amaze us with their accomplishments." Werner said.

Logans says, "it's making school a much better place."

The students competed at a recent trade show in Tennessee, and earned more than $21,000in VE sales, the students tell me they hope to turn this learning experience intro big profits in the future.

You can follow the student's journey on their Twitter page @ChieftainVei

