Jack O' Lantern World cancelled for 2023 season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a statement on their website, the Jack O' Lantern World Team announced they are canceling Jack O' Lantern World Omaha 2023.

Read the statement below:

Dear Valued Customer,

We are sorry to inform you that we are canceling Jack O’ Lantern World Omaha 2023. We appreciate your excitement and interest in the Jack O’ Lantern World Event. Unfortunately, our current ticket sales do not indicate that we would be able to support the extensive carving required to create the scale of event we have planned for. The Jack O’ Lantern World Team is committed to finding a way to bring this event to Omaha again in the future. You will automatically be receiving a full refund within the next 7 days. The refund will go onto the credit/debit card that you originally paid with.

Please feel free to e-mail or call us with any questions at info@thejackolanternworld.com or 224-757-5425.

The Team at Jack O’Lantern World

