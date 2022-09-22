This Jack Skellington Costume Will Take You To Halloween Town And Beyond

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” came out nearly 30 years ago in 1993, but it’s just as popular at Halloween as it ever has been, if not more. Dressing up like Jack, Sally and other “Nightmare” characters is a delightful way to celebrate. And while there are loads of adorably spooky children’s Halloween costumes, grown-ups can get in on the fun with a Jack Skellington costume (discounted right now) or a classic Sally costume. Don’t worry, there’s something for the little ones, as well!

This officially licensed Jack Skellington costume lets you become the Pumpkin King for Halloween, at a costume party, or anytime. The 100% polyester costume includes four pieces:

A black and white striped jacket with “ripped” tails.

A white ascot.

A bat bow tie.

A full mask that covers your entire head.

The costume has 4.3 stars and customers who reviewed it say it fits well and that the mask looks great.

Reviewer Luis Nunez said, “This was perfect for the money.”

This Jack Skellington costume is on sale right now for $21.99, with an additional $3.30 coupon available on the product page that brings the price down to $18.69.

Pair it with your favorite black pants and some white gloves, and you’re all set to be the most popular dude in Halloween Town. Or go all out with these Jack Skellington gloves ($16.48).

The one-size-fits-all polyester gloves have extra-long, spindly fingers that will take your Jack Skellington costume to the next level.

Every Jack needs a Sally, and this officially licensed costume will allow you and your partner to be the perfect Halloween pair. The 100% polyester costume includes a dress with a patchwork-printed front (the back is solid pink), a red yarn wig and light blue sleeve-length fingerless gloves.

This match for the Jack Skellington costume has more than 1,200 ratings and 4.2 stars. Customers who reviewed the Sally costume say it’s a whimsical outfit that fits true to size. However, it’s worth noting that many reviewers say the fabric is relatively thin, so you may want to size up if you need to wear layers underneath for chilly temperatures.

The Sally costume is currently available in select sizes between 7-9 and 22-24. The limited sizes are currently discounted, with prices ranging from $34.02 to $36.78, depending on size.

If you have a young child, you can outfit the entire family in “The Nightmare Before Christmas” costumes with this adorable Zero costume. The costume for Jack Skellington’s ghost dog consists of a white polyester cape and a headpiece with Zero’s pumpkin nose that lights up. This one’s great because your little one can wear a warm, comfortable outfit while trick-or-treating; all you need to do is put on the cape and headpiece.

This Zero costume currently comes in sizes small (2T), medium (3T-4T) and large (4-6). It is discounted right now and costs $25.

This is Halloween! So get ready for lots of spooky fun with these “The Nightmare Before Christmas” costumes.

