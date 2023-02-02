Jason Kelce’s pregnant wife Kylie will bring her doctor to the Super Bowl, just in case

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is all set to play in Super Bowl LVII, but his wife, Kylie, could be taking on an important task of her own that day: giving birth.

Speaking to his brother on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason said that along with the family, they’re also bringing Kylie’s doctor to the game, just in case she goes into labor with the couple’s third daughter.

“I’m also bringing Kylie’s parents, I’m bringing the girls,” he said during the podcast, referring to the couple’s two daughters, 3-year-old Wyatt and 22-month-old Elliotte Ray. “Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game.”

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

This year’s Super Bowl is definitely a family affair for the Kelces. His brother, Travis Kelce, is also playing in the big game, but on the opposing team — the Kansas City Chiefs.

The men’s mother, Donna Kelce, shared her joy about the match-up on Twitter, using a hashtag that stands for the high school (Cleveland Heights) and college (University of Cincinnati) both of her boys attended. The game marks the first time a mother has ever had two sons playing against each other in the Super Bowl.

In a post-game press conference following the Chiefs’ victory over the Bengals that landed the Chiefs their Super Bowl bid, Travis Kelce said that regardless of who wins Super Bowl LVII, his mom “can’t lose.”

“I’ll just leave it at that,” he said. “It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing against him [Jason].”

Some fans — and even the NFL — are calling this year’s Super Bowl “the Kelce Bowl,” so it may actually be quite fitting if a new member of the family joins the world on the day of the Big Game.

You can watch Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Feb. 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Country artist Chris Stapleton is set to sing the national anthem, while Rihanna will be performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.