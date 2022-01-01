Joseph Meyer is the newest addition to the KMTV 3 News Now Weather Alert Team, joining in the summer of 2022.

Joseph has lived in the Midwest all his life. Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri he has seen all the weather the Midwest has to offer. In 2011, his passion for weather was ignited after a historic blizzard and a large tornado impacted the St. Louis area. Since then, Joseph has been watching the sky and keeping his family and friends warned of upcoming hazardous weather.

Joseph attended college at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he got his bachelor's in atmospheric science and a minor in history. While in school, Joseph worked as a weathercaster on KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri.

When he is not looking at the sky, Joseph is an avid reader of all types of genres. He likes hiking and exploring, particularly visiting small towns which surround Omaha.