Judge agrees to drop felony charges against Patrick Mahomes' brother

A district court judge on Wednesday accepted a request from prosecutors to dismiss the three most serious charges against Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after a witness in the case refused to cooperate.

On Tuesday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to dismiss three aggravated sexual battery charges against Jackson Mahomes in connection to a Feb. 25, 2023, incident in which he allegedly grabbed a restaurant worker by the neck and forcibly kissed her. The motion came after the witness in the case informed prosecutors that she would no longer cooperate.

On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens told Judge Thomas Sutherland that after cooperating last August and October, the witness decided to end cooperation in November. Sutherland accepted the state’s motion, leaving just the misdemeanor battery charge facing Mahomes.

The charge, Sutherland said, was eligible for diversion, though attorneys representing Mahomes wanted to move forward with a jury trial. The judge and two sides settled on a two-day trial in front of a six-person jury, tentatively slated for March 25 and 26.

Sutherland asked the two sides to continue conversations surrounding diversion and a possible plea agreement. At the end of the hearing, Mahomes’ attorneys successfully modified the conditions of his bond.

Mahomes is no longer subject to pretrial services and may have contact with the alleged victim. A pre-trial conference is set for March 22.

