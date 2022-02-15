‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Reunites Laura Dern, Sam Neill And Jeff Goldblum

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The official trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the final film in the “Jurassic World” trilogy, was released Feb. 10 and aired during the Super Bowl, and fans were excited to see some familiar faces. The preview for the sixth movie in the “Jurassic Park” franchise featured Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as paleontologist Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm. The trio from 1993’s original “Jurassic Park” has reunited and will try to tackle the latest dino disaster alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Universal Pictures shared the nearly 3-minute trailer on YouTube. Nearly halfway in, Settler and Grant meet again, and Malcolm is reintroduced just a short time later.

The upcoming film focuses on humans trying to live alongside dinosaurs, which had escaped Isla Nubar at the end of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” In an interview, Neill said that he was pleased to reprise his role from the original film and “Jurassic Park 3” for a number of reasons.

“First of all, to be with my old friends Laura [Dern] and Jeff [Goldblum], you know,” Neill told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were — this was in the middle of the pandemic — we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got on really well. The new cast I liked very much; and the established ‘Jurassic World’ cast, they’re just the nicest people. Bryce [Dallas Howard] and Chris [Pratt] are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it.”

AP Photo/Joe Marquette

Filmmaker and co-writer Colin Trevorrow explained the decision to bring back Dern, Neill and Goldblum as major characters — not just in cameo appearances.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told media in 2020 during a roundtable PR event for the Netflix animated series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.” “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble. That element — the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world we’ve really never seen before and not been able to witness until now is very exciting for me.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” from Universal Pictures, which was delayed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes to movie theaters on June 10.

“It’s going to be unquestionably big,” Neill told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s something that needs to be seen on a very big screen.”

Unlike some productions affected by the pandemic, “Jurassic World: Dominion” will not be available to stream right away. It is expected to debut on Peacock within four months of its release and then go to Amazon Prime after that.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.