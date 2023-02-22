Kansas Citians say opening of new terminal is bittersweet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — In less than a week, the doors of Kansas City International Airport’s old terminal will close permanently as the city gets ready to welcome travelers at its new terminal.

For travelers like Deron Moore, who has lived in Kansas City all his life, the transition marks a bittersweet moment.

“I remember coming out here, bringing everyone out here on a nice Southwest flight going to Florida with the family and all that and it’s been a good place,” Moore said.

The current terminal was built in 1972 and travelers like Eileen Grebowiec say it offered a convenience factor which became a Kansas City staple

“It was set up so you would have easy access to the plane from the airport, but back in those days, we didn’t have the baggage that we do now,” Grebowiec said.

However, convenience won’t be lost in the new terminal, according to KCI.

The new terminal will feature 39 gates with dedicated arrival and departure levels, along with the addition of moving walkways and consolidated security checkpoints - all designed for easier navigation.

“I think its' going to give a better impression, we got the Chiefs doing all the great things in this town, we are a major city and we have to look like that and reflect that,” Mike Kucharski said.

Travelers passing through Kansas City are also glad that KC will have a new terminal that better suits the city.

“I'm glad you are getting a new airport,” Los Angeles native Parker said. “This (current) one is a bit antiquated, it doesn’t fit the energy you have downtown.”

