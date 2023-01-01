Kelsey joined the 3 News Now team in March 2023 as a sports reporter/anchor. Before moving to Omaha, she spent two years as a multimedia journalist/fill-in news anchor at FOX 55 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She’s covered everything from elections to missing persons cases to school board meetings.

Kelsey began her journalism career working as a sports reporter at her local newspaper, The Herald-Mail, in Hagerstown, Maryland. She covered high school, junior college and Little League sports from 2015-2018.

Kelsey completed her Master of Journalism degree at the University of Maryland in December 2020. She also has an undergraduate degree in Communication from McDaniel College (2016). When she’s not reporting, she enjoys running, reading and cheering on her Terps (sorry Husker fans!), Baltimore Orioles and Ravens, and Washington Capitals.

Kelsey is excited to cover all kinds of sports throughout the Omaha viewing area. If you have a story idea for her, feel free to reach out to her at kelsey.mannix@3newsnow.com.

