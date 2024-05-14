Layoffs at Bellevue bakery seem to follow nationwide trend

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — More than 170 people currently work at the Bimbo Bakeries USA facility in Bellevue. On May 10, the company announced plans to close down the facility by July.

In a statement the bakery said...

"..The facility did not have the infrastructure and manufacturing capability to compete in the marketplace."

Ernie Goss, an economics professor at Creighton University said the closure and job losses won’t stop at the bakery.

"For every one job lost at Bimbo you’ll have probably another job lost in transportation, warehousing, wholesaling and retailing as well." Goss said.

Goss said what’s happening in Bellevue follows a nationwide trend in food production companies.