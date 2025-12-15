Put a festive holiday twist on classic Hanukkah latkes with this recipe

The holidays are packed with delicious dishes for everyone to enjoy.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is sharing her take on a Hanukkah favorite: crispy latkes.
This version gives the classic holiday staple a glow-up that won’t disappoint.
Potato latkes
Ingredients
- 3 large Russet potatoes
- 1 large carrots
- 2 medium beets, cooked
- 1 medium- large yellow or sweet onion
- 3 eggs
- 3/4 cup AP flour or matzomeal
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 2 tbsp avocado oil (for cooking)
Instructions:
- Wash and peel the potatoes, carrot, and onion.
- Grate the potatoes, carrot, onion, and cooked beets on the large side of a box grater into a large mixing bowl lined with a cheese cloth..
- Fold up the cheesecloth and squeeze out as much liquid as possible.
- Discard the liquid or use it to fortify stock or soup.
- Return the strained vegetables to the mixing bowl.
- Add the eggs, flour (or matzo meal), baking powder, salt, and pepper to the bowl. Mix everything thoroughly until you have a cohesive batter. Add more flour if needed to absorb moisture.
Heat a large frying pan over low heat and add about 2 tablespoons of avocado oil, spreading it around the pan.
Tip: Once the pan is heated, the oil will flow freely along the bottom.
- Scoop about one-third of the batter into the pan and gently press it into a large, even layer. Keep the heat low so the center cooks without burning the exterior.
- Cook the first side for 6-8 minutes, or until the bottom is crisp and the edges look set.
- Carefully flip the large latke using a wide spatula or heat-safe fish.
- Cook the second side for another 5-6 minutes, until fully cooked through and crispy. As an alternative method, finish cooking the latke in the oven until golden on top and crispy.
- Transfer the finished latke to a cooling rack or paper-towel-lined plate.
- Repeat the remaining steps to cook the rest of the batter to make two more large latkes.
- Serve warm with sour cream or applesauce.