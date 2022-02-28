Black Nebraskans incarcerated at disproportionately high rates compared to white Nebraskans, study shows

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While racial disparities in the criminal justice system exist nationally, some say Nebraskans should be more aware of it in their own state.

A study titled Racial Disparities in the Criminal Justice System in Nebraska, conducted through the University of Nebraska-Omaha, found that Black Nebraskans were significantly overrepresented in arrests compared to the makeup of the population.

Leah Butler, assistant professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at UNO, said that Black people are overrepresented in incarceration, the Black population is underrepresented in community-based programs such as drug courts.

"The philosophy of those is more therapeutic and rehabilitative and meant to address the problems that led a person to crime," said Leah Butler, assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice at UNO.

Between 2014 and 2019, Black people made up 19% of arrests in the state but only 5% of the population. White people made up 76% of arrests and 89% of the population.

According to The Sentencing Project, Nebraska has the 10th highest Black incarceration rate and imprisons 1-in-58 Black people.

Those who experience it, say those numbers are not surprising.

"I’ve lived it and I’ve experienced it my whole life and it's like 'okay, now you guys should be paying attention. You have the data, you have the facts, what else do you need for us to address this issue?' " said State Sen. Terrell McKinney.

While researchers say there's not enough data to conclude why these disparities exist, McKinney believes it's because of a lack of investment into majority Black neighborhoods like North Omaha.

"When you look at the root of why people are saying 'forget it, I’m going to try and steal something to survive,' it’s because they’re living in poverty," McKinney said. "Our state and our city and county hasn’t done what they’re supposed to do to address the issue of poverty."

McKinney said in order to address these issues, politicians like himself need to create tangible action and not just say words. He says the state needs to improve the economic conditions of places like North Omaha, change laws that deal with things like sentencing and convictions and look at the over-policing of Black communities.

He says communities need to hold lawmakers, law enforcement, county and city attorneys and more officials accountable.

