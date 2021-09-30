Despite pandemic, Cincinnati teens spreading joy through music

CINCINNATI — Most students are long gone after class on Friday, but this musical group of students isn't like most.

The group is called the Power of Music. Their mission is to spread joy to local nonprofits through their musical talents.

The group, made up of students at Indian Hill High School, regularly takes time to practice with the hopes of sharing their musical talents with nonprofits in their community.

Student Joseph Kayne came up with the idea. His music muse was his grandma, whom he regularly sings for over video chat.

"She's 91 and lives alone," Kayne said. "One of the things that gives her joy is to listen to me sing."

Maybe because she was a singer, too, having performed in New York City nightclubs.

Now, the group's numbers are growing.

"It's made my heart happy because I've played violin since second grade," Indian Hill High School junior​​ Emery Cunningham said about Power of Music. "I've always loved music."

Sharing the love has been a little more challenging since the pandemic made singing in person tough. So Power of Music took its outreach virtual.

Kayne's parents couldn't be more proud.

His father, Alexander Kayne is happy his son has made such an effort.

"(Joseph) made the effort. He said, 'Would you like to have us perform this music for you by video? You can show it to everyone; it's the best that we can do during COVID,'" Alexander Kayne said. "And a number of people responded,' Yes.'"

"He's reaching out to the nonprofits they'd sent the videos to, to say, when you're ready for performances, we'll be ready," Kayne's mom, Jody Yetzer, said.

The group practices to be sure they hit the right notes with the people they're hoping to bring a little positivity.

"I love music, and I know the joy you feel when you listen to music." Kanye said. "Just taking that joy and spreading it is my true life mission."

This story was originally published by Kristyn Hartman on Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati.