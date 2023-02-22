Cancer survivors get chance to dress up and celebrate success

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The fight against cancer isn't pretty. From chemotherapy to debilitating pain, the disease takes numerous tolls on a person's physical appearance, but it can never take away a person's inner beauty.

That's the message of Methodist Health’s survivor show, where survivors get a chance to dress up in special outfits and make-up and celebrate their resilience in the face of cancer's brutality.

This year is extra special. Not only is it the first time Methodist is holding the show in two years, but it's also the 10th anniversary.

3 News Now spoke with a breast cancer survivor while volunteers did their hair and make-up for the Tuesday night event.

"I think tonight is gonna be electric. I think everybody has been waiting for this and it kinda makes you feel like things are back to normal again. So I think it's gonna be awesome tonight,” said Kristi Cornish, a cancer survivor.

