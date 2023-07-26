CHI doc: Road rage and mood swings can increase with higher temps

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — CHI Health held a Q&A on Wednesday about coping with the hot weather because over-exposure to heat has more than physical effects.

It impacts mental health. Exhaustion and sleep difficulty lead to reduced cognition, but the heat can also make people anxious or experience mood swings.

"This can lead to anger outbursts, and increased crime rates,” said psychiatrist Dr. Harmit Singh. “Statistics suggest that there are increased domestic violence that can happen, road rage, increase in aggression in general, and along with that, as I said, sleep difficulties..."

Sigh says staying ahead of heat with hydration — 11 cups of water daily for women, 15 for men — and staying indoors as much as possible is important, and offers a lesser known suggestion too.

"Keeping yourself connected. Because when you're staying home too long, then it's same thing like winter, you can feel a little locked down and feel lonely, so that can worsen your depressive symptoms, so keeping in touch with people is going to be helpful at that time as well,” he said.

