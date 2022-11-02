CHI Health shares tips on how to avoid RSV as we see surge across Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Around Nebraska, the number of emergency room visits related to RSV has more than doubled what they were this time last year according to the health department.

One of the systems seeing the uptick is CHI Health.

CHI held a conference on Wednesday to discuss what they're seeing and they say they're seeing cases rise earlier than in past years.

It may be in part because young children may not have been exposed as much in the past couple of years because of COVID-19.

One of the ways RSV is different from the flu and COVID is that there is no specific treatment for it. You can only treat the symptoms.

“The key thing is to treat those symptoms. As we said, there is no specific treatment for RSV or any of these other viruses other than COVID and Influenza. And so things that we would normally think to do, like making sure you stay well hydrated, that you're getting good nutrition, you're getting plenty of rest and doing all of those preventive measures we talked about as COVID first came out,” said Dr. Michael Schooff, primary care medical director.

Schooff recommends continuing other measures used to prevent COVID as well. This includes washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if sick and keeping kids and babies away from those who are sick.

